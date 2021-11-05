Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Leeds just don't look quite the same side as they were last season. When I watched their win over Norwich they were good going forward but, defensively, it felt like they were going to concede every time the ball came into their area. They've been open before, but not like that.

Marcelo Bielsa's side still got a good result at Carrow Road, but they were very shaky and when I think about Leicester's Jamie Vardy running at their back four, I don't fancy their chances of keeping him quiet.

Tav's prediction: Leeds are looking more dangerous but we have still gone for Leicester to win this one. Vardy to bag. 1-2

Murray's prediction: 1-2

