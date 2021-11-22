Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

It was one of those days again. A bit like the 3 - 0 win over Liverpool two seasons ago.

Except this had even more drama. Two missed penalties, two injury-time goals, a sending off, countless chances and five goals. It was gripping. And the best bit was the performance from Watford.

Claudio Ranieri’s gameplan was perfect. Crowd the midfield, press high against a ponderous United defence and score first.

He also tweaked the system and it paid dividends. Josh King, who was the Hornets' best player again, switched with Emmanuel Dennis so the former was on the left and physically outmanoeuvring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the latter using his pace to excellent effect against Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It worked a treat and seemed to catch United off guard. The Hornets managed 20 shots at goal and could have had six or seven. Saying that, Cristiano Ronaldo missed a hat-trick of chances, so it wasn’t completely one way and the Maguire dismissal changed the game with United 2-1 down and looking to equalise.

So, a mightily important three points won and this now needs to be the benchmark for the rest of the season. Consistent performances of this quality are required to keep the Hornets up.