Norwich v Wolves: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • After a run of three consecutive wins over them between 2015 and 2017, Norwich are winless in four league games against Wolves, drawing one and losing three.

  • Wolves have won their past two league matches at Norwich, having lost four in a row at Carrow Road before this.

  • Norwich head coach Dean Smith has already lost at home to Wolves this season, a 3-2 defeat while boss of Aston Villa. Only four different managers have ever lost two home games against the same opponent in a Premier League campaign – Gerry Francis v Wimbledon (1994-95), Ron Atkinson v Manchester United (1994-95), Steve Bruce v Aston Villa and Man Utd (2007-08) and Mark Hughes v Chelsea (2017-18).