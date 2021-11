Newcastle United are keen to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is on loan at Marseille from Arsenal. (Foot Mercato, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will offer a deal to 28-year-old Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who will be out of contract at Inter Milan next summer and has been linked with the Magpies. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

