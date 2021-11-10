Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

Manchester United’s 6-3 defeat at Southampton in 1996 will forever be remembered as the day Sir Alex Ferguson’s side changed their kit at half-time in a bid to improve being able to see one another on the pitch.

The Red Devils trailed 3-0 at half-time when the change was made.

Shearer said: “I'd like to know who the person was who went into the Manchester United dressing room and said 'I can't pick someone out because of the colour of the shirts'. Can you imagine Fergie's reaction?”

Lineker added: “A lot of teams have played in grey since and have done OK.”

