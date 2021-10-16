Aston Villa v Wolves - confirmed team news
- Published
Aston Villa include Emiliano Martínez and midfielder Douglas Luiz - despite the fact both were in World Cup qualifying action in South America around 38 hours ago.
Martinez played in Argentina's 1-0 win over Peru in Buenos Aires while Luiz came on as a substitute for Brazil in a 4-1 win against Uruguay in Manaus.
There are two changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out on 3 October.
Emiliano Buendía and Axel Tuanzebe return in place of Kortney Hause and Jacob Ramsey.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Targett, Watkins, Ings.
Substitutes: Sanson, Steer, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Jacob Ramsey.
Wolves, who are seeking a third straight Premier League win, make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle on 2 October.
Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker start in place of Francisco Trincao, who has tested positive for Covid-19, and Raul Jimenez.
Jimenez, who is on the bench, scored for Mexico in a World Cup qualifier away to El Salvador in the early hours of Thursday morning British Summer Time.
Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Hwang.
Substitutes: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Moulden, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Cundle.