I'll always back Cristiano - Solskjaer

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

"Massive" is the word Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used to describe Sunday's game against Liverpool, which he says doesn't need bigging up due to the history and the rivalry between the two clubs.

He was asked about whether Liverpool's Mo Salah is now the best player in the world, or whether United forward Cristiano Ronaldo still has the edge.

"I'll always back Cristiano in any competition, he is unique. His goalscoring record has been fantastic, and he keeps on scoring. That being said, Salah is at the moment on fire, we know we have to be at our best to defend against him," Solskjaer said.

"Players like this don't come around very often, and we've got to enjoy them when we watch them - from afar - not on Sunday, that's too close for me," he added.

The United boss also warned it's not just Salah they need to worry about on Sunday.

"I'm a big admirer of the front line they have had for many years now, with Mane and Firmino, Jota as well. They are players you have to focus at, and you have got to be nailed on for 95 minutes to keep a clean sheet," he added.