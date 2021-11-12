Transfer news: Spurs not planning Bale signing
Tottenham are not planning a move for Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, despite reports linking the 32-year-old with a return to north London. (Football London), external
Meanwhile, the club are interested in signing 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs with Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool all interested in signing the 21-year-old Serbia forward. (Talksport), external