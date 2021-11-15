Tottenham and Manchester City have been told they can sign 21-year-old Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, but only if they pay £70m. (Sun), external

Manchester United put off a move for Spurs' new manager Antonio Conte because of his £250m transfer budget demands. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign Real Madrid and Belgium winger Eden Hazard, 30, and instead want 32-year-old Gareth Bale, whose contract with the Spanish side runs out next summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

