With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United in doubt following last week's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, we asked for your thoughts on what the Norwegian can do to get a response at Tottenham on Saturday.

Rajeev: If Ole wants to keep his job then he needs to drop Ronaldo. The team doesn't work with him in it. But dropping Ronaldo will lose him the dressing room. He can't win - it's a stay of execution.

Brian: So much talk of dropping Ronaldo but he's been United's strongest player this season. Ole needs to get the rest of the team up to his level, not take Ronaldo out of the team.

Andrew: Personally, I'd switch Manchester United to a counter-attacking style of play. Rashford, Sancho, Lingard and Greenwood would excel at attacking on the break. If you play Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba deeper, they'd be great for playing balls over the top.

Ollie: I'd do the brave and unthinkable, drop Ronaldo for Edinson Cavani. With his pressing, United will at least be able pressure the opposition. Maybe also bring in Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho as that front three will press hard, then bring on Rashford and Ronaldo later.

Join in the debate and find out the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences on our football live page