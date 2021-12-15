Do fans think Bielsa is still the right man for the job?

It has been a rocky season for Leeds and their troubles were deepened by a 7-0 drubbing by Manchester City on Tuesday.

But the sentiment among a large section of fans is that Bielsa is still the man to keep the team up. Here are some of your thoughts:

Matthew Knowles: It’s a bit of a perfect storm. Summer underinvestment, the manager’s preference for a small squad, plus a lot of injuries to key people. A signing or two in January, more for depth than anything, as well as there being three teams worse in the league should save #lufc, external.

Mark J Davidson: Take a Prem squad in top half, then remove x2 England ints, 1 Spanish, 1 German, 1 Scottish - all starters in most Prem games - and a Dutch U21, then see how long they stay in the top half! In Marcelo we trust.

Losso: He's got to get rid of the complacency from his team. The boys think they were better last year and couldn't put a lot of work because their place is secured in the first team. Therefore getting a fierce competition for the forwards might change this around.

However, there are some supporters concerned about the direction of Leeds:

Kevin Madden: Lescott called it last night but not picked up on. If Bielsa was as good as they say he would have spotted what was going wrong at HT and changed the system. He just ploughed on.

Mark Howell: Why does Bielsa get such a free ride because he plays attractive football? It isn’t hard to play ‘attractive’ football and concede 5,6,7 goals multiple times a season!!