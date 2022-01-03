Harry Poole, BBC Sport

While Nuno Espirito Santo's short period as Tottenham manager ended with five defeats in seven Premier League games, it is now an impressive eight league games unbeaten for Antonio Conte as Spurs boss.

It threatened to be another frustrating day for the Italian following Tuesday's draw with 10-man Southampton, but a last-gasp Davinson Sanchez header after 96 minutes means his side are just two points off the Champions League places.

Tottenham also have two games in hand on fourth-placed Arsenal, who they meet later in January.

It appeared Watford were heading for a confidence-boosting first clean sheet of the season until Sanchez met Son Heung-min's free-kick, condemning the Hornets to a club record-equalling sixth consecutive top-flight loss.

Teetering above the relegation places after nine defeats in 11 games under Claudio Ranieri, Watford must dust themselves down from this late disappointment before two crucial league games against the bottom two sides, Newcastle and Norwich.