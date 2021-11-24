'I just want to be on the pitch having fun'

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Brazil winger Raphinha is also now establishing himself on the international stage, having scored two goals in five appearances for his country.

"It's a tremendous joy to represent the country where you were born, where you grew up and have a great affection for," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "It's a really memorable occasion in your career and I'm really happy to help the Brazil national team with my football."

With his sublime skills and dribbling ability Raphinha is already one of the Premier League's great entertainers. But how aware is of the joy he brings to supporters?

"No, I'm not to tell the truth," he said. "I'm always talking to my parents, my wife, my cousins and my brother and I'm not really aware of what I've achieved or where I've got to.

"I just want to be on the pitch, playing football and having fun. I'm doing the same thing I was doing playing amateur 'Varzea' games back in Porto Alegre."

Raphinha also says he is fit and ready to return to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on Saturday (17:30 GMT) after missing the defeat at Spurs with an illness.