Everton v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Everton lost this fixture 2-1 in May last season – they’ve not lost back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa since March 1998.

Following their 3-0 win at Villa Park in September, Steven Gerrard's side are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since 2000-01.

Everton were joint-fifth in the clean sheet rankings in the Premier League last season, recording 12 overall. This season, only Newcastle and Watford have kept fewer clean sheets than the Toffees (3).