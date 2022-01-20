BBC Sport

Everton v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

  • Everton lost this fixture 2-1 in May last season – they’ve not lost back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa since March 1998.

  • Following their 3-0 win at Villa Park in September, Steven Gerrard's side are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since 2000-01.

  • Everton were joint-fifth in the clean sheet rankings in the Premier League last season, recording 12 overall. This season, only Newcastle and Watford have kept fewer clean sheets than the Toffees (3).

  • Villa have conceded seven goals in their past three Premier League games (drawn one, lost two), more than they had in their previous seven in the competition (6).