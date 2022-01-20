Everton v Aston Villa: What does the form show?
Everton lost this fixture 2-1 in May last season – they’ve not lost back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa since March 1998.
Following their 3-0 win at Villa Park in September, Steven Gerrard's side are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since 2000-01.
Everton were joint-fifth in the clean sheet rankings in the Premier League last season, recording 12 overall. This season, only Newcastle and Watford have kept fewer clean sheets than the Toffees (3).
Villa have conceded seven goals in their past three Premier League games (drawn one, lost two), more than they had in their previous seven in the competition (6).