There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Liverpool so far - who should Jurgen Klopp buy, sell or keep?

Bouras Belkadi: Can't believe we haven't signed Raphinha yet. He's got experience and is good with free-kicks. We've got to get him before another team does.

Andy: It's time FSG loosened the purse strings and backed Jurgen, we lost Gini Wijnaldum and no replacement bought in, just like last season with shortage of centre-backs and now Salah and Mane have gone off to Afcon and we are a little short up top. We need reinforcements now, our squad is ageing and now we have the Salah contract stand-off.

Leon: Klopp has done well not to go in for short-term deals. Camavinga might struggle to break into the 11 but would help future-proof the ageing midfield whilst also strengthening the squad for a bargain. Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips of Leeds would be good, young signings. We also need competition for Mane/Jota - maybe Karim Adeyemi or Ansu Fati?

Mark: Both me and my son are a bit nervous on Liverpool's lack of business in this window. We feel that Liverpool need a new forward at least. Plus we are becoming concerned about Salah's new contract, we feel that Liverpool need to give Salah what he's asking for (in terms of wage demands).

