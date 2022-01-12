We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best City transfer gossip to drop so far:

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is on City's radar and could be signed for £63m, but the move is more likely to take place in the summer. (Sport Witness, via O Jogo), external

City are set to prepare a bid to sign Flamengo’s 100m-euro-rated midfielder Matheus Franca after making contact with the 17-year-old's representatives. (Bolavip), external

However, other reports suggest that, instead of making any significant signings in January, City will look to offer new contracts to the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan. (Manchester Evening News), external

Although Barcelona and PSG remain interested in signing Raheem Sterling, with Mauricio Pochettino a "big fan" of the former Liverpool man. (City Xtra), external

