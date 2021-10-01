Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Had Wolves not won at Southampton last Sunday, Molineux probably would have been a very tense place indeed this weekend, for a visit from one of the Premier League’s early strugglers.

At least, it shouldn’t be that way at three o’clock, but if Wolves continue their bad habit of not turning promising positions and chances into goals – especially at home – things might get edgy.

That was certainly the case against Brentford in the last Premier League game at Molineux, where the efficiency of the visitors’ attacking play turned a harsh light on Wolves, and they melted. The game at Southampton was by no means attractive, save for Raul Jimenez’s big moment, but it was an improvement.

Bruno Lage is a sunny, fast-talking personality trying to get his team to play sunny, fast-moving football. Had his players taken more of their chances in the early games, especially against Spurs and Manchester United, they would already be much further up the table; there is only so much a coach can do.

He has started to show us that he can make bold choices – leaving out Ruben Neves and Adama Traore at Southampton was a significant call, but justified by the result, and it was interesting to hear him explain his thinking. Expect “horses-for-courses” selections from now on, as he assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each team they face.

The hype and hoopla around the Premier League makes it too easy to overstate the significance of any single fixture, but it does feel like this match could set a course for a while.

Win, and Wolves will have a bouncy couple of weeks to get excited about their grapple with Aston Villa that comes next. If they fall short of that, a fortnight is a long time to stew.