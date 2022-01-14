Arsenal fifth in Europe's 2021 spending charts

Arsenal were fifth on the list of European clubs by their spending in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most on international transfers in 2021, 10 were from England.

The Gunners were outspent only by Manchester United, Chelsea, Roma and RB Leipzig.

Arsenal's £30m on Martin Odegaard was their highest international transfer, with other notable deals include Takehiro Tomiyasu (£16m), Sambi Lokonga (£17.2m) and Nuno Tavares (£8m).

