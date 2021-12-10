Former Canaries help with dementia research

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Former Norwich City midfielder Jeremy Goss has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke six years ago.

Goss, who is now 56, was speaking as part of the Norwich Science Festival.

He is one of several former players involved in the SCORES project, based at the University of East Anglia. It’s investigating the links between playing football and developing brain conditions in later life.

Former professionals are five time more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s than the wider population.

Martin Peters, Duncan Forbes and Mike Sutton are among the ex-Canaries who have died in recent years after suffering from dementia.

