Supporters' Trust requests meeting with club board

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has asked for a meeting with the club’s board over growing concerns about issues on and off the pitch.

An encouraging start to the season under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has given way to three successive defeats, culminating in Sunday’s awful performance in the 3-1 defeat by fierce rivals Arsenal.

In addition, a number of senior staff members have left the club, leading to claims all is not well behind the scenes.

The Trust wants to meet with chairman Daniel Levy and his executive team to discover their "short and long-term strategic vision".

Levy was voted onto the executive board of the influential European Clubs’ Association earlier this month but he remains a divisive figure amongst the Spurs support.

“The club’s board will be aware of the questions currently being asked by the Trust, by fans and by the media," said THST in a statement.

"This meeting is an opportunity for the decision-makers at the club to explain their plans to supporters.

“This explanation should include plans for this season and beyond, an explanation of how success will be measured and how the club’s DNA will be regained.”