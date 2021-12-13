Barcelona are planning moves for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 23, Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, and Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 32. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

The Blues are close to agreeing new deals with Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, 37. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are among a number of clubs monitoring developments with Arsenal striker Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 14 goals already this season and has just six months left on his contract. (Mail), external

