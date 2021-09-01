The biggest window in Arsenal's history

George Cummins, BBC Sport

It's been a remarkable window for Arsenal, during which Mikel Arteta spent £140m. It’s the biggest window in the club's history.

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu joined for £16 million from Bologna last night, £50m was spent on Ben White, £30m on Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale joined from Sheffield United for £24m.

Nuno Taveres also joined for £6.8m and Albert Sambi Lokonga for £15m.

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson all left on loan yesterday, although Ainsley Maitland-Niles has stayed after talks with the manager.

Arsenal have lowered the age of the squad and they have invested in players for the future - but at the moment they need results now and only time will tell if this is the right strategy.