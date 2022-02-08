Christian Eriksen says signing for Brentford gives him the chance to return to a normal life as he seeks his professional comeback.

The 29-year-old has linked up with his new team-mates almost seven months to the day since he collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Despite at first fearing his career was over, Eriksen said he knew he would play football again just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In his first interview since joining the Bees, Eriksen told the club website, external: "On the way to the hospital I told [my wife] Sabrina I may as well leave my boots here.

"It changed two days later. It was in the moment. I recognised what happened to me later on that night and the next few days. Then all the tests started and all the knowledge started to come in and all the questions were being asked: 'Can I do this? Can I do that?'

"The challenge was more overcoming what really happened. You want to get back to normal. For me, normal was getting back to playing in Italy, but I wasn't allowed to do this.

"So the normal had to change. We have the chance to get back to a normal life at Brentford.

"Condition-wise and strength-wise I am in a very good place, it's just the football touch that needs to come back and get up to speed. We'll see how my body reacts - but I feel very good."