Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Before Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace, Watford head coach Xisco Munoz told his players to force him to pick them for Sunday’s Premier League match at Tottenham.

And in the victory over the Eagles two players certainly did that.

Central defender Francesco Sierralta came back into the side after joining up late with the Hornets in the summer due to Copa America duty with Chile.

He was Watford’s best defender last season in the Championship, performed well last night and has surely forced his way into the side against Spurs.

Full back Danny Rose is still not 100% fit or match sharp but despite that showed what experience can bring to a performance and rolled back the years; it would be no surprise to see him get the nod in North London.

Joshua King again impressed but Watford’s performance rose a notch or two when another striker - Emmanuel Dennis - was brought on as a second-half substitute.

The Hornets still only have three central midfielders currently available for selection - and club captain Troy Deeney’s future now is also uncertain.

It was expected that he would start against Palace yet surprisingly he wasn’t in the squad and Munoz afterward said there were no injury or illness issues.

So it’s another big player not being used at the club.