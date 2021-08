Thomas Tuchel: "We were very strong in the first 30 minutes then we lost easy balls. Second half we lost too many balls. They deserved the equaliser. We were very strong after conceding the goal."

On preparing for the weekend: "Mentally it's a good one. Physically it's the worst thing that could happen. Victory and a trophy helps regenerate."

On Hakim Ziyech's injury: "If you take a player out during the first half it's serious."