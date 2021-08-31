'Already a better window than before'

Tony Scholes, Up The Clarets blogger:

Sean Dyche says there are a couple of maybes.

If so, I think they will be general squad-strengthening, maybe a young right-back or central midfielder but I’m not expecting any big signings although you never know. The new owners are definitely making their mark this summer so maybe there could be one more ready to challenge immediately for a first team place.

Whatever happens, it is already a better window than the last couple of summers.