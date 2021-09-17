A perfect night for West Ham in Europe

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

West Ham’s trip to Dinamo Zagreb proved the perfect introduction to life in the Europa League group stage.

From appearing to be a difficult opening assignment, the only disappointment in the end was that David Moyes’ side did not win by an even greater margin.

Roared on by about 2,000 visiting fans at Stadion Maksimir, the Hammers displayed plenty of ambition, playing on the front foot and pressing their opponents from the outset.

Michail Antonio’s opening goal was a reward for that and his anticipation - taking him to five goals in as many games for the club this term.

In midfield, 22-year-old Declan Rice displayed great maturity and gave a huge hint that he has the capacity to add goals to his game with a driving run and powerful finish to put the gloss on a fine victory.