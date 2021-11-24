On 24 November 2016, Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard announced his retirement from playing.

Gerrard - now Aston Villa manager - made 710 appearances for the Reds before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015.

"I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool," said Gerrard at the time.

"I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be."

Within two years of retiring, Gerrard became manager of Rangers and guided them to the Scottish title for the first time in 10 years in 2020-21.

He took over at Villa Park earlier this month following departure of Dean Smith.