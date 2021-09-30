Burnley v Norwich: What does the form show?
Norwich have the lowest expected goals total (5.3) and the lowest shot conversion rate (3.3%) of any side in the Premier League this season.
Burnley have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (10). However, Norwich are the only side yet to take the lead in any of their six Premier League games so far in 2021-22.
Norwich have made the worst ever start by a club to a Premier League campaign at this stage, with zero points and a goal difference of -14. In top-flight history, just five teams have lost each of their first seven games – Liverpool in 1899-00, Bolton in 1902-03, Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10 and Crystal Palace in 2017-18.