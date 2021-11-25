'Oxlade-Chamberlain will be valuable for Liverpool'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be an important player for Liverpool this season if he can stay fit, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is enjoying an extended run in the side after his return from injury and started in Wednesday's Champions League win over Porto.

"A lot of the time when players aren’t in the eyeline, people think they have become bad players," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"He’s had his injuries, he’s worked really hard, he’s back in the side and he’s looking fitter, he’s looking leaner. We know what he could do when he was fit and playing every single week.

"If you start getting games, you get comfortable with the pace of the game, you get back in the swing of things and he’s a very good footballer. If he can get games, he’ll be valuable."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's win over Porto from 19'50 on BBC Sounds