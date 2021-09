📻 ICYMI 📻



🎙 Yesterday on @bbcmerseysport, @Carlos1376 hosted a special programme to pay tribute to #LFC icon Roger Hunt who has sadly passed away aged 83 with special guests, inc @VoiceOfAnfield, @DFairclough12 & @JohnKeithUK, sharing their memories 👇🏻 https://t.co/FP5Xx4udb3