Burnley v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Burnley have won four of their past seven league games against West Ham (lost three), as many as they had in their previous 22 against them. However, they did lose both Premier League meetings with the Hammers last season.

West Ham have never kept a clean sheet in seven away Premier League games against Burnley – only at Middlesbrough (12) have the Hammers played more games in the competition without a shutout.

Burnley have scored six goals in their past two home Premier League games – as many as in their previous 11 at Turf Moor. The Clarets haven’t scored more than three goals in three consecutive home top-flight matches since September 1967, one of which was a 3-3 draw with West Ham.