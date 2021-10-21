Man Utd v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn six, lost three), losing this same fixture 4-2 last season.
Following that 4-2 win in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.
United shipped four goals in a home Premier League game for only the fifth time in last season’s encounter with Liverpool. The last team to score four or more goals in consecutive top-flight visits to Old Trafford was Burnley in 1961-62 (won 4-1) and 1962-63 (won 5-2).