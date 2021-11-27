Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa: Vieira reaction  

Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I was disappointed because we didn't play the way that we know we can. We played against a really hood side, who made it difficult for us, but we were quite slow today.

"We didn't create enough and we didn't defend well enough. When you don't defend well enough it is always difficult to hope to get something from the game.

"We need to work on the set pieces. We are there and we want to compete but we don't do it well enough. We never find a way to get back into the game after that, we didn't create enough and our assing wasn't good enough today and we didn't deserve to get anything from the game today.

"We created in the second half and tried to stretch them a bit by getting in behind. Everything in the first half was in front of them and it was comfortable for them."