Ben Saynor, Brighton: Really happy with the overall performance of my club and how well they are pushing through the Premier League but the lack of scoring goals because we don't have the correct man upfront is the biggest thing holding our club from being a European team. Potter please sign a STRIKER!

John Harfield, Brighton: The Blackburn striker Diaz could be the missing piece for the Seagulls up front!

Alistair, Scotland: We had a good start to the season. Then we kind of went through a rough patch where we couldn't win but now we are back on form. We have been heavily linked with Ben Brereton Diaz - he could help us push for a European spot.

Chris, Sussex: It's no secret that Albion have been looking for a quality striker for a number of transfer windows. Got close to signing Darwin Nunez before Benfica nabbed him. But Graham Potter has found a way by promoting midfielder Leandro Trossard to the forward line to bolster our attacking options. I don't think Brighton will make any major signings at the moment.

