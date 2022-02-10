Norwich v Manchester City: Who makes your Canaries XI?

Dean Smith's side remain unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, with a draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday the latest point on the board.

The Canaries host Manchester City on Saturday but who will be challenged to try to keep the Premier League leaders at bay? Josh Sargent has missed the last two games with illness but could he come straight back into your starting XI?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

It's time to choose your Norwich XI to face Manchester City