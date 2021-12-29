Rangnick said he is not satisfied with the progress made since he took charge at the start of December, adding: "Every ambitious coach wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward."

He pointed to the recent Covid outbreak at the club as a reason for United's underwhelming display in the draw at Newcastle, saying the players "came back in small bits and pieces" so he "couldn’t do that much in training".

But the German added that "the team looked good" in the handful of training sessions they did manage, making it "a negative surprise the way we played with regard to game speed and game tempo and physicality".

On Raphael Varane's part in Newcastle's opener, Rangnick admitted the French defender made a mistake but felt he played "OK" although "not outstanding" on his return from several weeks out injured, giving the same verdict on Harry Maguire's performance.

Rangnick said United's main problem at St James' Park was that they "allowed too many transitional moments" which "is not only a problem of the centre-backs, it is a problem of the whole team".