Leeds United have offered a new contract to defender Ezgjan Alioksi, whose current deal expires this summer.

After arriving as a winger from FC Lugano four years ago, the North Macedonia international has featured mainly as a left-back under Marcelo Bielsa.

He scored two goals in 29 starts in United's first season back in the Premier League, but it is understood the Whites are looking to recruit a specialist in that position, with reported interest in Brest's Romain Perraud.

Alioski has his admirers elsewhere in Europe, where longer or more lucrative terms may well be on offer, but Bielsa has said he is keen for the 29-year-old to stay - as many Leeds supporters who enjoy his lively character and antics will also be!