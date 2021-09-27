BBC Sport

Southampton 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Wolves have won three consecutive away games in all competitions without conceding for the first time since a run of four between October and December 2017.

  • Southampton have failed to win any of their opening six league games of a season for the first time since 2009-10 in League One, and the first time in the Premier League since 1998-99.

  • Jose Sa became the first Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper to assist a Premier League goal since Wayne Hennessey assisted Kevin Doyle in October 2009 against Everton.