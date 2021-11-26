Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Newcastle
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Arsenal's defeat at Anfield ended the Gunners' long unbeaten run but I can see them bouncing straight back here.
They should have too much quality for Newcastle.
Jelani's prediction: 2-1
This is a much harder game than it would have been a few weeks ago but I am still pretty confident.
We have been playing well and have got some consistency with our results too - I don't think last weekend's defeat by Liverpool is a fair reflection of where we are at, and I don't think it will knock our belief either.
