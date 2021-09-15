Nuno on missing players & reacting to Palace defeat
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking before Spurs return to action in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, when they travel to French side Rennes.
Here are the key lines:
Spurs are missing six players - Giovani Lo Celso, Davison Sanchez and Cristian Romero are still training in Croatia after their trip to South America in the international break. They fly back to the UK on Saturday;
Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Son Heung-min didn't make the trip to France and Nuno wouldn’t reveal whether the trio will be ready to play against Chelsea on Sunday;
After the Palace defeat, Nuno says the team need to "compete better" and must "react and play better tomorrow".