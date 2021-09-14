Alisson on Champions League targets, squad quality & Elliott 'sadness'

Alisson, who won the competition with Liverpool in 2019, said they have really hard opponents in the group, so the first target is reaching the next stage and then the biggest goal is winning the trophy;

On THAT goal at West Brom and how important it was to qualify for the Champions League, he said (with a smile): "It was a good feeling. It was really important but, more importantly, it’s about what the team did to achieve the three points";

On the season ahead, Alisson says he believes the quality of the squad and feels they can fight on several fronts, including the Premier League and Champions League;

On Harvey Elliott’s injury, Alisson says it "made me sad" and "it’s difficult to deal with when on the pitch";