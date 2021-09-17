Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

This Norwich Premier League encounter feels significant. The two promoted teams are favourite for the drop as they try to cope with the difficulty of the large step up in class.

The Canaries have yet to pick up a point, although their first four fixtures have been extremely difficult; Watford have lost their past three without scoring.

Many Hornets fans are already concerned as to whether the inexperienced head coach Xisco Munoz can handle the heat of the Premier League - but after four games, that's modern day football for you.

So, in such a high-stakes game, is it time for Xisco to bring in some experience to steady the ship?

Watford are in transition. The summer saw a clearout of players and a raft of new ones. Seven summer signings featured in last weekend's defeat by Wolves. At the moment, it feels a bit like a team of individuals.

To his credit, Xisco isn't throwing out the "I need more time with my new team" card. Instead, he told me: "No excuses about time. We need to give more power, run more, work harder, show more high intensity."

But I wonder whether he needs more leaders in his team for this important fixture - Ben Foster, Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart spring to mind.