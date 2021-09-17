Palace head to Anfield 'with nothing to lose'

Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Palace go to Liverpool with absolutely nothing to lose.

That tub-thumping win over Spurs managed, in one fell swoop, to land a first win of the season, get Odsonne Edouard off the mark for his new club and give fans a sense that a new, more proactive Crystal Palace is viable in the Premier League.

All of a sudden they’re on an unbeaten run as well, with five points taken from their last three games.

No-one is underestimating the scale of the task at Anfield, but they head there in considerably better shape than some might have thought at this stage of the season.