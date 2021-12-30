David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, New Year's Day.

Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:

The Hammers have reported no new Covid cases but Moyes said "it changes every day so we're completely unsure what's going to happen daily - today's update is that we're pretty clear."

On the volume of games over the festive period, Moyes said it's tougher if you're a "successful club" and suggested it feels like " too many games when you have to play European football as well, adding that he can't understand why the Carabao Cup semi-finals need to have two legs.

"This Christmas period we've had three games, instead of the normal two, but I think it's probably the clubs who have had European football feeling that their players are getting worked too hard. We're in a period where players are feeling neglected because it's much tougher."

On Declan Rice, Moyes said: "I want to keep driving him on. I want him to keep stepping up. I think he's stepped up again. After the Euros, of all the players who played, I think he's one of the players who's stood out."

On Jarrod Bowen's current form, Moyes said "he did come back in a really good condition this summer - he's probably the player who hit the ground running more than anybody. He's certainly showed a level of consistency to keep getting assists and goals which have been really important."