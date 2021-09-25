Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport: “We lost the game and City deserved to win. Until the goal we were very strong in the last 20 metres of the field, but only there unfortunately. Everywhere else we were not good enough to relieve pressure and to hurt them.

“The performance was not complex enough. Overall, simply, we were not at our best level. After the goal it felt a little bit like the belief in winning was bigger than the fear of losing, I don’t know why. We tried to push and get the crowd behind us. It was a very emotional game but never on our highest level.

“We conceded a goal from a set play. Even if we wanted to go for long balls for Romelu [Lukaku] it was not precise enough. I didn’t really feel the belief that we could escape the short balls. It was doubtful and it felt like we had something to lose. We lacked a little bit of freshness also.”