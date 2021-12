This week's commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has got you covered this week with six live commentaries from the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

Carabao Cup:

Arsenal v Sunderland (Tuesday, 21 December, 19:45)

Tottenham v West Ham (Wednesday, 22 December, 19:45)

Liverpool v Leicester (Wednesday, 22 December, 19:45)

Premier League:

Manchester City v Leicester (Sunday, 26 December, 15:00)

Brighton v Brentford (Sunday, 26 December, 20:00)

Newcastle v Manchester United (Monday, 27 December, 20:00)

All times GMT