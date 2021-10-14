Frank on Baptiste, mentality, Chelsea and Tuchel
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League home game with Chelsea on Saturday (17:30 BST).
Here are the key points from the Brentford boss:
Midfielder Shandon Baptiste will be out after dislocating his shoulder, but defender Kristoffer Ajer and defensive midfielder Vitaly Janelt "should be available";
On his team's approach to life in the top flight, which has seen them pick up 12 points from their first seven matches: "We're here to be an asset to the Premier League and the best way to do that is to be on the front foot";
On his side's attitude when they take on European champions Chelsea: "We're not going out there to put in a nice performance, do well, and everyone likes Brentford. We're going out there to try to attack them and win";
On Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "They are a team with top quality, world-class players in every position. They have one of the best managers in the world in Thomas Tuchel. I don’t think there's a weak spot. We love that challenge and can’t wait for it."