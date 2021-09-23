Ronaldo hits the top spot - again

Cristiano Ronaldo is back on top in the list of the world's highest-paid footballers, according to Forbes.

The 36-year-old replaces Lionel Messi, who left boyhood club Barcelona this summer for Paris St-Germain.

It's predicted Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United in the summer transfer window, will make about £91.1m before tax through the 2021-22 season.

Messi is expected to make about £80m.

Ronaldo's United team-mate Paul Pogba is eighth on the list, with predicted earnings of £25m.