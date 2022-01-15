Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Absolutely well deserved. We cannot expect ten, 12 chances against that team. They're European champions.

"They waited in the transition to punish us and we scored the goal in a transition. We knew exactly what team we were playing and how good they are.

"In general today, we were so patient. In transition they are one of the strongest teams, alongside Liverpool of course. Sometimes the situations outside look simple, but they are so difficult."